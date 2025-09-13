Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Meets OBC Mahasabha, Agrees On Joint Fight In SC For 27% Quota |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday met a delegation from OBC Mahasabha to finalise the strategy for contesting the 27 percent OBC reservation case in Supreme Court. Advocate General Prashant Singh was also present during the discussion.

The meeting followed an earlier session between the OBC Mahasabha delegation and the Advocate General, aimed at resolving issues related to 27 percent reservation and appointments for 13 percent posts that have been on hold since 2019.

CM Yadav had earlier held a similar meeting on August 28 and directed advocates to work towards a solution. Subsequently, AG Singh called a broader meeting in Delhi with all stakeholders.

According to OBC Mahasabha, both the state government and petitioners have agreed that Madhya Pradesh must provide 27 percent reservation to the OBC category. CM Yadav assured the delegation that the government will firmly support this position in Supreme Court.

He also requested names of two lawyers to represent the Mahasabha’s interests, and one name—senior advocate P. Wilson—was provided during the meeting. The second name is being finalised and will be submitted before the hearing.

During the hearing, the government’s lawyer and the petitioners’ lawyer will jointly present arguments in favour of the reservation. Petitioners, including Lokendra Gurjar, said that both sides have decided to contest the case together and that the issue of filling 13 percent pending posts since 2019 will be resolved.