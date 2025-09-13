 Man Murders Father Over Suspicion Of Black Magic In Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 10:40 PM IST
Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A man has strangled his father to death in Balaghat district, accusing him of practising black magic. The man suspected that black magic practised by his father reportedly led to his wife’s miscarriage, her poor health and losses in business.

After committing the crime, the man went to the police station and said his father died after a sudden fall. But the police arrested the man, saying he was responsible for murdering his father. 

According to reports, Kailash Tondre went to the Kirnapur police station on September 5 and lodged a complaint that his 67-year-old father, Bansilal Tondre, had suddenly fallen down and died.

The police with the dog squad, the members of the FSL unit and fingerprint experts reached the spot and inspected it. Afterwards, they sent the body for a postmortem. In the postmortem report, it came to light that Bansilal was murdered.

When the police began to probe the case, they came to know that Kailash suspected that his father had practised black magic, which led to the closure of his shop and caused illness to him and his wife, who also had a miscarriage. Kailash also suspected that blood came out of his calf’s throat because of black magic.

Both Bansilal and his son frequently quarrelled over the issue. When the police quizzed him, Kailash confessed to having strangled his father to death. The police arrested Kailash and sent him to jail.

