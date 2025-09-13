 Sheopur’s Shivanshu Shivhare Tops MPPSC & Creates History; All You Need To Know About Him
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
Sheopur’s Shivanshu Shivhare Tops MPPSC & Creates History; All You Need To Know About Him | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time, someone from the tribal-dominated Vijaypur area of Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district has topped the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exam. 

Shivanshu Shivhare is the son of eye assistant Ramkesh Shivhare and he secured the first rank in the exam creating a history and inspiring the entire community.

Shivanshu finished his early education at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. Later pursued a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree from Indore.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, he began preparing for the MPPSC exam while also working as a Commercial Tax Officer in Guna. 

Balancing duty with preparation, he appeared for the exam multiple times and finally achieved the top position in Madhya Pradesh.

FP Photo

This is the first time anyone from Vijaypur has topped the MPPSC exam. Shivanshu’s achievement of becoming a Deputy Collector has inspired thousands of young aspirants.

As soon as the results were declared, celebrations broke out in Vijaypur. People welcomed him with drums and sweets.

Relatives, friends, and townspeople on the other hand, gathered at his home. Those living far away congratulated him on social media. The entire town is filled with pride and joy.

Shivanshu’s parents, Ramkesh, who is a health center eye assistant and Poonam who is a nursing officer also expressed their happiness. 

His success is being seen as a motivation for future generations to dream big and work towards their goals.

