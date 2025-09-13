MP’s First High-Tech Modern Slaughterhouse Poised To Start In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first high-tech modern slaughterhouse of Madhya Pradesh is ready in the state capital, with machine testing carried out on Saturday.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials inspected the facility on Friday and confirmed that once it started functioning, illegal slaughtering in houses and shops across the city would be strictly curbed.

The project has been developed on a zero-waste model, ensuring that no blood or animal waste flows into drains, a problem that has caused pollution and foul smell for years. Instead, every byproduct will be processed and reused.

The slaughterhouse is an upgraded version of the old facility at Jinsi, modernized at a cost of about Rs. 30 crore. In 2021, following directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Bhopal Municipal Corporation handed over the project to M/s Livestock Food Processor Pvt. Ltd. on a PPP model.

The company has imported advanced machinery from abroad to convert the old slaughterhouse into a fully modern facility. All necessary approvals for operation have now been granted.

BMC officials say the modern slaughterhouse will not only ensure cleaner meat supply but also help maintain hygiene and reduce pollution in the state capital.

Crackdown on illegal slaughtering

With the new facility in place, the municipal corporation has prepared a strict action plan against illegal meat shops and home-based slaughtering. The civic body has also announced that warehouses storing hides, bones and fat in residential areas will be shut down and violators will face tough penalties.

Certified meat supply

Currently, animals are directly procured from farmers and livestock markets, with no proper checks. Sometimes even diseased animals are slaughtered. Under the new system, every animal will undergo a fitness check before slaughter. A team of four veterinary doctors will be stationed at the facility for this purpose.

Post-slaughter, meat samples will also undergo lab testing. Two doctors will monitor this process and the meat will be supplied to markets only after certification. This is a first for the city, where currently no such medical verification is in place.

Hygienic transportation

At present, meat is supplied in open vehicles, often spilling waste along the roads. The new system will use air-conditioned vans for transportation, ensuring hygienic delivery to shops across the city.

Massive Water saving

The plant will also lead to significant water conservation. Presently, manual slaughtering of 80 animals consumes around 1.5 lakh litres of water daily. The modern slaughterhouse, however, will process 500 animals using just 40,000 litres. With full operational efficiency in the future, this consumption may be reduced to 20,000 litres.