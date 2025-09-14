Saints & Spiritual Leaders Play Key Role In Social Discipline: CM Mohan Yadav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav emphasised the vital role of saints, sages and spiritual leaders in maintaining social discipline and preserving India’s cultural ethos.

He was addressing the 14th convention and Shri Sangh Milan of the Jain Shwetambar Malwa Mahasangh held in Indore.

Dr Yadav announced that from Wednesday, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the state will launch the “Seva Pakhwada Abhiyan,” featuring a series of activities and programmes across districts. He urged people to participate actively.

Highlighting development initiatives, Dr Yadav stated that Madhya Pradesh is advancing in industrial growth, investment and self-employment opportunities. He also mentioned significant progress in protecting cows, supporting gaushalas and boosting dairy production through cooperative efforts.

The Chief Minister received blessings from Acharya Vishwaratna Sagar, who praised his leadership for fostering growth with simplicity and inclusiveness. Dignitaries including water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLA Golu Shukla, Malini Gaur, Madhu Verma, Ramesh Mendola, along with senior officers and Mahasangh officials, attended the two-day event.

The convention concluded with Acharya Vishwaratna Sagar’s spiritual discourse, emphasising harmony, industrial development, employment generation and the government’s commitment to public welfare.