State Capital In Potholes: Bhopal’s Crater-Ridden Roads Turning Into Death Traps

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many of the state capital’s roads with craters and potholes, where potholes, crumbling asphalt and broken stretches have turned deadly, threatening lives each day.

What makes the situation even more alarming is that these dangerous stretches are not tucked away in remote corners of the city but run right past the chief minister’s residence, ministers’ bungalows and top bureaucrats’ homes.

This is the second part of Free Press’s ground investigation into Bhopal’s collapsing road infrastructure and the findings are alarming: in the South-West assembly constituency, potholes as deep as two to three feet have become an everyday menace.

Of the 31 roads that were hurriedly laid and polished for the high profile GIS Summit, at least 10 have already disintegrated within six months. The contrast between the government’s tall claims and the ground reality could not be starker.

Broken roads in power corridor

Banganga Road, directly in front of the Jansampark office, resembles a minefield. Massive potholes and broken patches make commuting virtually impossible. Ironically, local MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani’s residence is barely a stone’s throw away, yet repair work has not been carried out on a single patch in over six months.

Kamla Park Road tells a similar story. Resurfaced at the cost of public money during the GIS Summit, it has already caved in, exposing the poor quality of construction and lack of accountability.

The situation is no different in posh zones like TT Nagar, Bharat Bhavan and New Market. This constituency, which houses the Governor, chief minister, cabinet ministers, judges and senior IAS officers, has turned into an embarrassing exhibit of official neglect.

‘Negligence at highest level’

Former Congress MLA PC Sharma minced no words in slamming the government. “In 2003, the roads in the South-West constituency were top class. Today, stretches near Rangmahal Square and Bittan Market are filled with life-threatening potholes.

If roads near the CM House itself are crumbling, it shows negligence at the highest level,” he said. Sharma held contractors, agencies and especially the local MLA responsible for the decay. “Rain may damage roads, but it is their duty to repair them before the situation worsens. The silence of those in power is inexcusable,” Sharma told the Free Press.

MLA responds

Local MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani admitted the problem but pushed responsibility elsewhere. “Most roads here fall under the PWD. I have spoken to minister Rakesh Singh and officials and repair work will be taken up after the monsoon. If needed, MLA funds will also be used,” he said.