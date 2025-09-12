Bhopal In Potholes: Vanishing Road At Aishbagh Hockey Stadium Turns Into Political Flashpoint | photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Riddled with deep potholes and broken stretches, the state capital’s roads have increasingly turned into death traps, forcing commuters to risk their lives daily.

Despite hundreds of accidents resulting in fatalities over the past three years, public representatives and officials continue to trade blame rather than provide solutions.

This is the first report in Free Press’s ground series on the crumbling road infrastructure of Madhya Pradesh’s state capital. From the city’s main arteries to its neighbourhood lanes, potholes and broken stretches have become a daily hazard, claiming lives and exposing the negligence of local politicians.

In Bhopal’s Narela assembly constituency, represented by Sports Minister and local MLA Vishvas Sarang, the situation is particularly alarming. The only connecting road leading to the Aishbagh International Hockey Stadium, in Ward no. 40, has practically disappeared. What remains is a stretch filled with craters measuring 2-3 feet deep and 5-6 feet wide. Nearly 95% of the asphalt on this road is gone, leaving residents and sportspersons struggling to navigate it.

Ground reality

The Free Press survey of all six assembly constituencies in the capital revealed the grim reality. In Narela alone, several prominent stretches, such as the road in front of Mayor Malti Rai’s office at Pushpa Nagar, the busy Karond Mandi area, and the Ashok Garden-Semra route, are marked by 4-5 feet wide potholes. Colonies, including Mayur Vihar, Hinautia, Naveen Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Green Park Road, Chandbad, Karond, and Bhanpur, are badly hit, with residents demanding urgent intervention.

Opp call for action

Adding a political edge to the crisis, Congress leader and 2023 assembly election runner-up Manoj Shukla staged a protest on Wednesday along with party workers. In a symbolic move, they cut a cake to mark what they called the “10th anniversary” of the unrepaired AishbaghStadium Road. Shukla alleged that despite five separate bhoomipujans(foundation stone-laying ceremonies) in the past decade, no actual repair work has been initiated. He further warned that if work does not begin within two weeks, Congress workers would perform a pinddaan (final ritual) for the neglected road.

‘Politics of symbolism’

“The people of Narela have been suffering for years. Development is being sidelined for the politics of symbolism and name-changing. Roads across Narela are proof of government negligence,” Shukla said to Free Press.

Minister denies

Responding to the allegations, Minister Vishvas Sarang denied the allegation and assured that repair work has already been directed. “I have instructed the concerned agencies to start the work soon. After the rains, all the roads will be properly repaired and resurfaced,” he said.