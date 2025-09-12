 WATCH: Bhopal Residents Cut 'Puddle Cake' To Mark 10 Years Of Potholes Near Aishbagh Stadium
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: Bhopal Residents Cut 'Puddle Cake' To Mark 10 Years Of Potholes Near Aishbagh Stadium

WATCH: Bhopal Residents Cut 'Puddle Cake' To Mark 10 Years Of Potholes Near Aishbagh Stadium

According to information, the unusual protest was carried out by the residents near Aishbagh Hockey Stadium.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 06:26 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Bhopal Residents Cut 'Puddle Cake' To Mark 10 Years Of Potholes Near Aishbagh Stadium |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bhopal allegedly cut a cake with drumrolls to ‘celebrate’ the potholes, the officials reported on Friday.

According to information, the unusual protest was carried out by the residents near Aishbagh Hockey Stadium. 

By cutting a cake on the road, the protestors aimed to highlight their frustration over potholes and craters that have troubled them for the past 10 years.

A video of the entire protest was captured in a video and has surfaced on social media. 

FPJ Shorts
RSS To Begin Centenary Celebrations From Ayodhya On Vijayadashami
RSS To Begin Centenary Celebrations From Ayodhya On Vijayadashami
'The Government Has Clarified...': IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Reflects On India Vs Pakistan Clash At Asia Cup 2025; Video
'The Government Has Clarified...': IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Reflects On India Vs Pakistan Clash At Asia Cup 2025; Video
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List Here
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List Here
Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik REACTS After Brother Amaal Mallik Accused By Nehal Chudasama Of Inappropriate Touch, Says 'Tough Seeing Him...'
Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik REACTS After Brother Amaal Mallik Accused By Nehal Chudasama Of Inappropriate Touch, Says 'Tough Seeing Him...'

Protestors bring customised cake

Not only was it a unique protest, but the protesters also brought a special cake. The cake featured a picture of a puddle with a candle marked ‘10 years’ and had lotus flowers embedded in it.

Additionally, there were marigold flowers, rose petals and even balloons floating in the puddle. 

Meanwhile, all the protestors sat in the puddle and raised slogans and the drums rolled in the background. 

Read Also
Video Viral: Car & Scooter Spotted Speeding On Platform Edge Of Bhopal Railway Station, Leaving...
article-image

Complaints unheard 

Locals said repeated complaints to authorities have gone unheard and this had forced them to stage this symbolic protest. 

“Every day we risk accidents on this road. If the government can’t fix it, at least they should celebrate its ‘anniversary’ with us,” one resident said sarcastically.

The residents have demanded immediate repair work, warning of stronger protests if the issue continues to be ignored.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Bhopal Residents Cut 'Puddle Cake' To Mark 10 Years Of Potholes Near Aishbagh Stadium

WATCH: Bhopal Residents Cut 'Puddle Cake' To Mark 10 Years Of Potholes Near Aishbagh Stadium

Girl Shot Multiple Times In Broad Daylight In Gwalior, Attacker Arrested

Girl Shot Multiple Times In Broad Daylight In Gwalior, Attacker Arrested

Woman Brutally Thrashes Retired ASI Father-In-Law For Mother-In-Law Leaves Veranda Lights On In MP's...

Woman Brutally Thrashes Retired ASI Father-In-Law For Mother-In-Law Leaves Veranda Lights On In MP's...

Teenager Booked For Hitting Constable, Dragging Him On Car Bonnet For 30 Feet In MP's Gwalior

Teenager Booked For Hitting Constable, Dragging Him On Car Bonnet For 30 Feet In MP's Gwalior

'Santoor' Player Rahul Sharma’s Performance Wins Hearts Of Audience At Badal Raag Concert In...

'Santoor' Player Rahul Sharma’s Performance Wins Hearts Of Audience At Badal Raag Concert In...