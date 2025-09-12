WATCH: Bhopal Residents Cut 'Puddle Cake' To Mark 10 Years Of Potholes Near Aishbagh Stadium |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bhopal allegedly cut a cake with drumrolls to ‘celebrate’ the potholes, the officials reported on Friday.

According to information, the unusual protest was carried out by the residents near Aishbagh Hockey Stadium.

By cutting a cake on the road, the protestors aimed to highlight their frustration over potholes and craters that have troubled them for the past 10 years.

A video of the entire protest was captured in a video and has surfaced on social media.

Protestors bring customised cake

Not only was it a unique protest, but the protesters also brought a special cake. The cake featured a picture of a puddle with a candle marked ‘10 years’ and had lotus flowers embedded in it.



Additionally, there were marigold flowers, rose petals and even balloons floating in the puddle.

Meanwhile, all the protestors sat in the puddle and raised slogans and the drums rolled in the background.

Complaints unheard

Locals said repeated complaints to authorities have gone unheard and this had forced them to stage this symbolic protest.

“Every day we risk accidents on this road. If the government can’t fix it, at least they should celebrate its ‘anniversary’ with us,” one resident said sarcastically.

The residents have demanded immediate repair work, warning of stronger protests if the issue continues to be ignored.