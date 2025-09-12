 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers 28th Installment Worth ₹1,541 Crore To 1.29 Crore Ladli Behna Accounts
The CM announced that after Diwali, women will receive ₹1,500 per installment instead of ₹1,250

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday transferred the 28th installment of the Ladli Behna Yojana into the accounts of 1.29 crore women beneficiaries across Madhya Pradesh. 

Each ladli behna received ₹1,250 and total transaction of ₹1,541 crore was made from Petlawad in Jhabua district.

The CM announced that after Diwali, women will receive ₹1,500 per installment instead of ₹1,250. 

He compared the scheme to ‘a brother’s promise during Raksha Bandhan,’ saying the government stands by its sisters in every way.

Alongside the transfer, Yadav inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 72 development projects worth ₹345.34 crore, including - Bhoomipujan of 35 projects worth ₹194.56 crore and inauguration of 37 projects worth ₹150.78 crore.

The CM made additional announcements which included - fully equipped bus stand in Petlawad, beautification of Shringeshwar pilgrimage site with ₹6.5 crore, a two-lane road on NH-47 at a cost of ₹86 crore and construction of Jhabua-Kalyanpura-Raipuria road.

The CM was welcomed with a shower of flower petals, gifted with a bow and arrow, and adorned with traditional attire. He also paid tribute to the 78 victims of the Petlawad blast, marking its 10th anniversary.

The event saw participation of cabinet ministers, local representatives, and a large gathering of Ladli Behna beneficiaries, creating a festive atmosphere.

