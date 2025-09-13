 ‘Online Censorship Hampering Freedom Of Expression’ Says MPHRC Chairman Rajiv Kumar Tandon
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal‘Online Censorship Hampering Freedom Of Expression’ Says MPHRC Chairman Rajiv Kumar Tandon

‘Online Censorship Hampering Freedom Of Expression’ Says MPHRC Chairman Rajiv Kumar Tandon

MPHRC Chairman was addressing 31st Foundation Day programme at RCVP Noronha Academy on the subject Cyber Security

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 10:00 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) chairman (acting) Rajiv Kumar Tandon said here on Saturday that security of data was an integral part of one’s right to privacy. If personal data was not safe, it could affect every aspect of life.

Addressing the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission’s 31st Foundation Day programme at RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management on the subject ‘Cyber Security - Human Rights’ he said ,” The Internet has given us a powerful platform to express our views, but online censorship, spread of fake news and cyber bullying are hampering this freedom of expression. If there is cyber fraud, do not be ashamed, report it”.

Read Also
Jabalpur's Bikaner Sweet Shop Caught Operating In Unhygienic Conditions; Video Shows Insects Lying...
article-image

During the event the MPHRC chairman further said, “Online exploitation of children and vulnerable sections is a matter of serious concern.”

MP Lokayukta justice Satyendra Kumar Singh was the chief guest and NS Nappinai, senior advocate, Supreme Court was special guest at the event. Krishna Shastri Pednyala, executive director, PWC and Prof. Atul Pandey, director, Rajiv Gandhi Cyber Law Centre, NLIU, Bhopal, also addressed the gathering.

FPJ Shorts
Unusual Scenes! Wanindu Hasaranga Left In Disbelief As Bails Remain Intact After Ball Hits Stumps During BAN Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video 
Unusual Scenes! Wanindu Hasaranga Left In Disbelief As Bails Remain Intact After Ball Hits Stumps During BAN Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video 
MBBS Curriculum Needs Overhaul To Curb Rising Antibiotic Misuse, Say Experts
MBBS Curriculum Needs Overhaul To Curb Rising Antibiotic Misuse, Say Experts
Kalyan News: Man Arrested For Molesting Minor Staffer, Remanded To Judicial Custody
Kalyan News: Man Arrested For Molesting Minor Staffer, Remanded To Judicial Custody
Navi Mumbai News: Seven Estranged Couples Reunite During Belapur Lok Adalat, Felicitated With ‘Nanda Saukhyabhare’ Certificates
Navi Mumbai News: Seven Estranged Couples Reunite During Belapur Lok Adalat, Felicitated With ‘Nanda Saukhyabhare’ Certificates

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Online Censorship Hampering Freedom Of Expression’ Says MPHRC Chairman Rajiv Kumar Tandon

‘Online Censorship Hampering Freedom Of Expression’ Says MPHRC Chairman Rajiv Kumar Tandon

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain To Become Neighbour Of Dy CM, Rastogi To Live In Neighbourhood Of BJP MP...

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain To Become Neighbour Of Dy CM, Rastogi To Live In Neighbourhood Of BJP MP...

Madhya Pradesh: 158 Ineffective Schemes Of 41 Departments Closed, Government Saves ₹9,705 Crore

Madhya Pradesh: 158 Ineffective Schemes Of 41 Departments Closed, Government Saves ₹9,705 Crore

State Capital In Potholes: Bhopal’s Crater-Ridden Roads Turning Into Death Traps

State Capital In Potholes: Bhopal’s Crater-Ridden Roads Turning Into Death Traps

Digital Arrest Scam: Fraud Proceeds Transferred To 10 Bank Accounts; Five SIM Cards Used For...

Digital Arrest Scam: Fraud Proceeds Transferred To 10 Bank Accounts; Five SIM Cards Used For...