‘Online Censorship Hampering Freedom Of Expression’ Says MPHRC Chairman Rajiv Kumar Tandon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) chairman (acting) Rajiv Kumar Tandon said here on Saturday that security of data was an integral part of one’s right to privacy. If personal data was not safe, it could affect every aspect of life.

Addressing the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission’s 31st Foundation Day programme at RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management on the subject ‘Cyber Security - Human Rights’ he said ,” The Internet has given us a powerful platform to express our views, but online censorship, spread of fake news and cyber bullying are hampering this freedom of expression. If there is cyber fraud, do not be ashamed, report it”.

During the event the MPHRC chairman further said, “Online exploitation of children and vulnerable sections is a matter of serious concern.”

MP Lokayukta justice Satyendra Kumar Singh was the chief guest and NS Nappinai, senior advocate, Supreme Court was special guest at the event. Krishna Shastri Pednyala, executive director, PWC and Prof. Atul Pandey, director, Rajiv Gandhi Cyber Law Centre, NLIU, Bhopal, also addressed the gathering.