Renowned Actor Sachin Khedekar, Chandrakant Kulkarni Inspires Students On Art, AI And Adaptability In Indore's DAVV

Renowned Actor Sachin Khedekar, Chandrakant Kulkarni Inspires Students On Art, Ai And Adaptability |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an inspiring session at E.M.R.C., Devi Ahilya University, renowned actors and directors motivated students about the essence of art and performance.

Sachin Khedekar, known for portraying icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Chandrakant Kulkarni, National Film Award-winning director, shared valuable experiences from their illustrious careers.

Khedekar emphasised the transformative power of theatre in shaping an artist’s personality. He expressed his personal joy in returning to the stage, describing it as an opportunity to refine himself continually.

He shared anecdotes about audience appreciation—being recognised as “Singham’s Gotiya” and lauded for his portrayal of Netaji—which energises artists and motivates excellence. He also highlighted a modern paradox: despite AI (Artificial Intelligence) gaining prominence, content remains paramount in today’s creative world.

Further, Khedekar differentiated between art and commercial cinema, stating that a versatile actor must adapt to both, embody characters authentically and maintain credibility.

Director Chandrakant Kulkarni reinforced these principles, encouraging students to sustain consistency in the media and arts fields.

Students engaged actively, seeking insights into the speakers’ journeys and challenges. The session was graced by Professor Rajneesh Jain, former UGC Secretary and moderated by Dr Chandan Gupta, Head of the Department. The event left students enriched with guidance on dedication, versatility, and passion for art.

Key Highlights of the event

Theatre develops an artist’s personality fully

Audience appreciation inspires excellence

AI cannot replace creative content quality

Artists should master both art and commercial films

Consistency and adaptability are crucial in media