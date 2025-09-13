This Navratri, Visit Puja Pandals In Bhopal With Replicas Of Puri, Mathura Temples; 105-Foot High ₹1.25-Crore Durga Pandal In Bittan Market |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This Navratri, devotees will get a chance to witness replicas of iconic temples from across India. The centrepiece is a 105-foot, Rs 1.25-crore Durga pandal at Bittan Market, spread over 36,000 sq feet, featuring a detailed replica of Jagannath Temple, Puri, with idols of Jagannath, Subhadhra and Balabhadra.

Sections devoted to Lord Hanuman, Ganesha, Gaura Parwati, and Lord Ram will also be part of the grand structure.

Rituals will be performed by six pandits from Puri, who will offer Prasad eight times daily. Additional ceremonies will involve three pandits from Varanasi performing Shri Ram Mahayagna Navana Vidhi, while two others from Mathura and Uttarakhand will conduct separate rituals.

Hari Om Khatik, convener of the Bittan Market Samiti, said 62 artisans from Kolkata are crafting the pandal, with almost 95% of work complete.

The New Market pandal, spread over 12,000 sq feet with a 4,500 sq ft tableaux, will feature Krishna Janmabhumi from Mathura as its central attraction along with a replica of Khatu Shyam Mandir.

CCTV cameras and LED screens will allow devotees to view the deities without entering the pandal. Ajay Devnani, secretary of New Market Samiti, said the structure will also highlight messages on GST reforms, Swachhta, and Swadeshi. The Pandal is estimated to cost Rs 45 lakh.

At Vijay Market, Berkhera, a 6,400 sq ft, 100-foot-high pandal will house a replica of Shree Kashtabhanjan Dev Hanumanji Temple, Sarangpur, Gujarat. A fair spread over 65,000 sq ft will be organised around it, with a 12-foot-high Durga idol at the centre. Total cost of the Pandal is Rs 40 lakh, said Sunil Gangwani, vice-president of the Vijay Market Samiti.

Singapore Light Park

The 10 No. Market Navyuvak Durga Samiti will theme its pandal on Singapore Light Park, replicating the city’s famous light shows. Costing Rs 55 lakh, it follows last year’s hit Disneyland theme. Samiti president Rahul Malviya expects this to attract even bigger crowds.