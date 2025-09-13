 VIDEO: Youth Steals Bag Full Of Cash From Bank Within 30 Seconds In Madhya Pradesh's Betul
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Youth Steals Bag Full Of Cash From Bank In Madhya Pradesh's Betul In 30 Seconds | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major theft was reported at a bank in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, where a miscreant made away with a customer’s bag full of cash without being noticed.

The matter came to fore through CCTV footage spreading on social media on Saturday.

In the video, it can be seen that a youth dressed in a blue T-shirt and black pants first wanders inside the back aimlessly.

He then spots a bag kept beneath a table which allegedly contained a customer’s cash.

Within 30 seconds he picked the bag and fled the bank. 

As soon as noticed, a complaint was lodged with police after which an investigation was launched into the matter. 

The CCTV footage of the incident has been submitted as evidence and efforts are underway to identify the accused. 

Further investigation is underway.

Bank thefts frequent in state

In the month of August, a group of miscreants allegedly carried out a massive robbery at a private finance bank and looted over 14 kg of gold and ₹5 lakh in cash in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

The accused allegedly barged into the building and carried out the robbery at gun-point in broad-day light. Later, the accused were apprehended.

