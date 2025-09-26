Bhopal News: Mobile Phone Snatching From IG; After Scanning Over 100 CCTVs And Grilling Dozens, Two Held

Bhopal News: Cops Still Clueless In IG’s Mobilesnatching Case |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After scanning more than 100 CCTV cameras and grilling dozens of suspects, police finally identified and swooped down on the culprits who had snatched mobile phones of IG (intelligence) Dr Ashish on Tuesday night.

Nearly 45 hours after the incident, the police on Friday evening cracked the high-profile case with the arrest of two of the three accused. Both the arrested accused are minor.

Police officials said the snatched Android phone was recovered after the accused revealed they had buried it in a four-foot-deep pit near their house in Durga Nagar, wrapped in polythene. The police dug it out following their confession.

The third accused remains at large with his last location traced near Salkanpur, officials added.

The incident had occurred on Tuesday night in the high-security Char Imli area under Habibganj police station limit.

The three miscreants riding a motorcycle targeted the senior official and snatched two mobile phones while he was out for a walk with his wife after dinner.

While they later abandoned his iPhone nearby, they fled with the Android handset containing sensitive data related to state security.

Police officials said the accused switched off the phone near Durga Nagar where they reside.

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said that more than 100 CCTV footages were examined to identify the culprits. Following interrogation, the stolen phone was recovered. Further questioning of the accused is underway and efforts are on to trace and arrest their accomplice.