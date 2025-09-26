 MP News: Rahul Gandhi To Visit Pachmarhi In November, Address DCC Chiefs’ Training Programme
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Pachmarhi in November and address the training session of the newly appointed district Congress presidents

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Pachmarhi in November and address the training session of the newly appointed district Congress presidents, said party leaders here on Friday.

Earlier, the training of the newly appointed 71 DCC chiefs was scheduled from September 22 to October 2, but due to Navratri, it was postponed.

And keeping in view of the Diwali, the 10-day training programme has now been scheduled for November 2 to 12. State general secretary Sanjay Kamle said that Rahul Gandhi will address the training session to be held in Pachmarhi.

The party national president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior party leaders including former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh will also attend the session and share tips to the newly appointed DCC chiefs. The date of the Kharge and Gandhi is yet to be finalized.

In the training session, the DCC presidents will be briefed on how to build their district organisation at the block, Mandal, sector, ward, gram panchayat and booth levels.

A complete roadmap will be provided for strategizing the upcoming municipal and panchayat elections, as well as the 2028 Assembly and 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

