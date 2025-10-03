 MP News: Tiger, 2 Cubs Found Dead in Kanha Tiger Reserve Two Days After Safari Resumes
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Tiger, 2 Cubs Found Dead in Kanha Tiger Reserve Two Days After Safari Resumes

MP News: Tiger, 2 Cubs Found Dead in Kanha Tiger Reserve Two Days After Safari Resumes

Early reports suggest that the deaths may have been caused by fights among the tigers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Tigers From Pench & Kanha Increasing Problems In Balaghat; Their Movement Is Leading To Man-Animal Conflict | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three tigers were found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Kanha Tiger Reserve shortly after jungle safaris resumed on Friday.

Early reports suggest that the in-tribe fights among the tigers may have caused deaths.

Among the dead tigers, two were female cubs. Park authorities have confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

Tourist safari operations in all tiger reserves of Madhya Pradesh began on October 1. By the evening of October 2, officials reported the deaths of three tigers in different parts of Kanha Tiger Reserve.

FPJ Shorts
International Observe The Moon Night 2025: Significance, Meaning & Interesting Facts About Harvest Supermoon
International Observe The Moon Night 2025: Significance, Meaning & Interesting Facts About Harvest Supermoon
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 Exam Tomorrom; Check Exam Dates, Shifts, Dress Code, and Required Documents
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 Exam Tomorrom; Check Exam Dates, Shifts, Dress Code, and Required Documents
Divers Recover Gold Coins Worth ₹8.87 Cr From 18th-Century Shipwreck In Florida; VIDEO
Divers Recover Gold Coins Worth ₹8.87 Cr From 18th-Century Shipwreck In Florida; VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: Four Bodies Recovered, 9 Still Missing After Idol Immersion Mishap In Agra’s Kheragarh - VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: Four Bodies Recovered, 9 Still Missing After Idol Immersion Mishap In Agra’s Kheragarh - VIDEO
Read Also
MP's Kuno National Park Starts Cheetah Safari From October 1; Online Booking Open; Check Details
article-image

Two of the tigers died in the Mundidar beat of the Kanha range, while the third tiger was found dead in Mawala of Mukki range. In Mukki, it is believed that the death occurred due to a fight between two male tigers, an event witnessed by an elephant patrolling team.

Another incident in Kanha range was also reported during an elephant patrol. According to officials, the patrol team heard sounds of two tigers fighting.

When the team reached the location, they saw a male tiger roaring while a tigress stood nearby. The bodies of two cubs were found close to the tigress.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to confirm the exact cause of the deaths.

Officials are also reviewing measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Over 2 Tonnes of Lemons Collected From Navratri Offerings; To Be Used For Making Bio-Enzyme...

MP News: Over 2 Tonnes of Lemons Collected From Navratri Offerings; To Be Used For Making Bio-Enzyme...

MP Tragedy! 7 Children Die Of Kidney Failure In Chhindwara After Doctors Prescribe 'Brake Oil-Mixed'...

MP Tragedy! 7 Children Die Of Kidney Failure In Chhindwara After Doctors Prescribe 'Brake Oil-Mixed'...

MP News: Tiger, 2 Cubs Found Dead in Kanha Tiger Reserve Two Days After Safari Resumes

MP News: Tiger, 2 Cubs Found Dead in Kanha Tiger Reserve Two Days After Safari Resumes

MP News: Crane Overturns While Lifting 15-Feet Tall Goddess Kali Idol For Immersion In Rajgarh;...

MP News: Crane Overturns While Lifting 15-Feet Tall Goddess Kali Idol For Immersion In Rajgarh;...

Bhopal News: Schools Warn Parents Of 'Tomato Virus' As Kids Fall Sick

Bhopal News: Schools Warn Parents Of 'Tomato Virus' As Kids Fall Sick