MP News: Tiger, 2 Cubs Found Dead in Kanha Tiger Reserve Two Days After Safari Resumes

Tigers From Pench & Kanha Increasing Problems In Balaghat; Their Movement Is Leading To Man-Animal Conflict | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three tigers were found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Kanha Tiger Reserve shortly after jungle safaris resumed on Friday.

Early reports suggest that the in-tribe fights among the tigers may have caused deaths.

Among the dead tigers, two were female cubs. Park authorities have confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

Tourist safari operations in all tiger reserves of Madhya Pradesh began on October 1. By the evening of October 2, officials reported the deaths of three tigers in different parts of Kanha Tiger Reserve.

Two of the tigers died in the Mundidar beat of the Kanha range, while the third tiger was found dead in Mawala of Mukki range. In Mukki, it is believed that the death occurred due to a fight between two male tigers, an event witnessed by an elephant patrolling team.

Another incident in Kanha range was also reported during an elephant patrol. According to officials, the patrol team heard sounds of two tigers fighting.

When the team reached the location, they saw a male tiger roaring while a tigress stood nearby. The bodies of two cubs were found close to the tigress.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to confirm the exact cause of the deaths.

Officials are also reviewing measures to prevent such incidents in the future.