 MP News: Crane Overturns While Lifting 15-Feet Tall Goddess Kali Idol For Immersion In Rajgarh; Statue Breaks Down-- VIDEO
Fortunately, no casualty or major injury was reported in the incident.

Updated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 02:06 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A crane overturned while lifting a 15 feet tall idol of Goddess Kali for immersion in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district. The idol also fell down and got desecrated as soon as the crane disbalanced.

The incident took place on Dussehra on Thursday and the crane’s driver sustained minor injuries. Fortunately, no casualty or major injury was reported in the incident.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on the internet, which is going viral on Friday.

According to information, the incident took place during idol immersion at Moi Likala village in Madhya Pradesh’s Kurawar area. The crane was being used to immerse a 15-foot-tall idol of Goddess Kali in the village pond.

It is said that the members of the Kurawar Maharani Committee had brought the idol for immersion after the conclusion of Navratri celebrations on the day of Dussehra (October 2).

Khandwa Durga Visarjan Tragedy: 11 Dead After Tractor Carrying Goddess Durga Idols For Immersion...
Since the idols were large and heavy, the administration had arranged for a crane to safely carry out the immersion process.

However, as soon as the crane lifted the idol, it became imbalanced and overturned. The idol fell to the ground and broke into pieces. Seeing the crane tilt, the devotees present at the spot ran for safety.

The crane driver was trapped inside but was later rescued by locals. He sustained only minor injuries.

