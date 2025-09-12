Madhya Pradesh: CBI Registers FIR Against Central Bureau Of Narcotics Inspector For Forgery

Madhya Pradesh: CBI Registers FIR Against CBN Inspector For Forgery | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against inspector Pradeep posted in Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) in Kota in a case of fraud and forgery on the complaint made by commissioner, Gwalior.

The CBN Commissioner Dinesh Baudh made a written complaint to CBI on September 4 to register an FIR against the inspector. Pradeep is accused of getting a job through cheating in Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Examination-2019.

It is claimed that the thumb impression of Pradeep was found changed at various stages of examination. The criminal involvement of unidentified SSC officials and examination conducting authority is highly suspected in alleged fraudulent recruitment process.

After preliminary investigation in this case, the CBI has registered a case against the accused under Sections 120-B, 419, 420, 468 and 471 of IPC along with Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act for criminal conspiracy, impersonation, cheating and forgery.

CBI Jaipur has handed over the investigation of the case to DSP Kamlesh Chandra Tiwari of CBI’s ACB unit for further investigation.