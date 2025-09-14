Teachers Trained To Advance ‘Tejasvi’ Entrepreneurship Programme In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students selected under the Tejasvi Madhya Pradesh programme will receive seed funding of Rs 2,000 each to develop their ideas into business models. Over 3,200 students from 90 government schools in Indore district will receive this support.

The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has transferred Rs 64.78 lakh to the District Education Officer and the Samagra Shiksha programme to facilitate the funding.

To facilitate the same, a four-day training programme was conducted for teachers from 162 government higher and higher secondary schools across the district. The training aimed to equip educators with the necessary knowledge and skills to implement the Tejasvi initiative effectively in classrooms for the current academic year.

The Tejasvi programme, launched by the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department, focuses on fostering entrepreneurial skills and mindsets among students.

Initially piloted in Bhopal and Indore, the initiative has since expanded to multiple districts, engaging tens of thousands of students. In Indore, nearly 20,000 students from classes 9 and 11 are expected to participate this year.

Class 9 students work on problem-solving projects, while class 11 students take part in the Societal and Business Innovation Challenge (SBIC), gaining practical experience in entrepreneurship.

During the training, teachers were briefed on the programme structure, lesson plans, student activities, and mentoring techniques. Master trainers shared their expertise and conducted practical exercises to enhance teachers’ understanding and classroom application of the programme.

District education officials, including ADPC Narendra Jain and principal of Government Ucchatar Madhyamik Vidyalaya Vinay Mandir Pooja Saxena, participated in the programme’s concluding session alongside members of the Tejasvi team. Master trainers led the sessions, providing guidance and support to the teaching staff.

At the closing ceremony, six schools were honoured for outstanding participation in the SBIC programme. These included Sandeepani Government Maharaja Shivajirao Higher Secondary School, Sandeepani Government Ahilya Ashram Girls’ Higher Secondary School No. 2, Sandeepani Government Multi Malhar Ashram, Government Sharda Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School Kampel, and Government Higher Secondary School Gawali Palsiya.

With the training complete, activities under the Tejasvi programme will commence across all 162 schools in Indore district, aiming to nurture students’ entrepreneurial thinking and problem-solving skills throughout the academic year.