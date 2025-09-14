Shocking! IIM Graduate Sets Self Afire After Consuming Poison In Indore; Leaves Behind Suicide Note | Unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old IIM graduate woman shockingly set herself afire after consuming poison in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, as reported by police on Sunday morning.

The incident took place in Malharganj area and she left a suicide note behind in which she apologised to her parents.

Police said the woman first consumed poison, then poured thinner over herself, and also turned on the gas knob in her kitchen.

When the thinner caught fire, she tried to douse the flames with water and ran downstairs to her neighbour’s house. She was rushed to hospital but succumbed to her injuries the next day, on Saturday.

According to her family, the deceased was academically bright and had secured a job after completing her MBA from IIM.

However, they alleged that Harsh, the son of a Himachal Pradesh-based factory owner and her former classmate, had been continuously harassing her.

“She had been under depression because of him and hadn’t gone to work for the past four days,” her uncle said, adding that she had been undergoing psychiatric treatment due to the harassment.

The incident occurred on Friday when family members had gone to attend a ritual at a relative’s house, leaving her alone. She had collected a knife, a blade, thinner, and poison before taking the drastic step.

Her uncle further alleged that two of Harsh’s friends came to the hospital later, tried to meet her, and even threatened the family. They were caught and handed over to the police.