 Bhopal: Woman Official Accuses Brother, Wife Of House-Trespass, Loot; Police Register FIR On Court’s Order
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Woman Official Accuses Brother, Wife Of House-Trespass, Loot; Police Register FIR On Court’s Order

Bhopal: Woman Official Accuses Brother, Wife Of House-Trespass, Loot; Police Register FIR On Court’s Order

Gold and silver jewellery, a TV, cooler, and important documents were reportedly missing

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Woman Official Accuses Brother, Wife Of House-Trespass, Loot; Police Register FIR On Court’s Order | Ai generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following a court directive, police have registered a case of criminal breach of trust, conspiracy and house trespass against the brother of a woman government official.

The official, posted with the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, has accused her brother, his wife, and his in-laws of breaking into her locked house in Arera Hills and taking away valuables. The Arera Hills police registered the case on Saturday night after receiving the court’s order.

Read Also
Shocker! Elder Brother Kills Younger After Being Stopped From Drinking Alcohol In MP's Bhind
article-image

According to SI Rajesh Tiwari, the complainant Vinita Prajapati (38) , posted with the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, used to reside at Gwal Mohalla in Roshanpura before she was transferred to Indore in July 2019.

During her posting in Indore, Prajapati had kept her Bhopal house locked while visiting occasionally for maintenance. During the Covid pandemic she stopped visiting the house.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's Cheeky Expression Viral After Outstanding Fielding Effort; Video
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's Cheeky Expression Viral After Outstanding Fielding Effort; Video
Maharashtra News: FIR Filed Against Villager For Posts Accusing Muslims Of Temple Desecration In Solapur
Maharashtra News: FIR Filed Against Villager For Posts Accusing Muslims Of Temple Desecration In Solapur
Elephant ‘Omkar’ Roams Along Maharashtra-Goa Border; Forest Departments On Alert
Elephant ‘Omkar’ Roams Along Maharashtra-Goa Border; Forest Departments On Alert
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Faheem Ashraf Falls Cheaply As Varun Chakravarthy Bamboozles With A Brilliant Delivery; Video
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Faheem Ashraf Falls Cheaply As Varun Chakravarthy Bamboozles With A Brilliant Delivery; Video

In her police complaint she stated that on May 22, 2021, upon returning she found her house lock broken and her brother Ajay Prajapati, his wife Sarita, along with Lali Bai and Sharda residing there. Upon checking, she found her gold and silver jewellery, a TV, cooler, and important documents missing from the house, while some of the articles were damaged. After her court petition, an FIR was lodged for criminal breach of trust, conspiracy, and house trespass. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Cyber Help Desks Recover 163 Mobile Phones, Thieves At Large

Bhopal Cyber Help Desks Recover 163 Mobile Phones, Thieves At Large

Bhopal: Woman Official Accuses Brother, Wife Of House-Trespass, Loot; Police Register FIR On...

Bhopal: Woman Official Accuses Brother, Wife Of House-Trespass, Loot; Police Register FIR On...

'Shri Krishna Pathey Being Developed,' Says CM Mohan Yadav In Patna

'Shri Krishna Pathey Being Developed,' Says CM Mohan Yadav In Patna

Bhopal In Potholes: Roads In Huzur Fall Apart, Potholes Threaten Daily Life

Bhopal In Potholes: Roads In Huzur Fall Apart, Potholes Threaten Daily Life

Uttar Pradesh Man Walks 3,600 Km To Promote Organic Food, Fight Junk Diet Reaches Bhopal

Uttar Pradesh Man Walks 3,600 Km To Promote Organic Food, Fight Junk Diet Reaches Bhopal