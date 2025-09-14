Bhopal: Woman Official Accuses Brother, Wife Of House-Trespass, Loot; Police Register FIR On Court’s Order | Ai generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following a court directive, police have registered a case of criminal breach of trust, conspiracy and house trespass against the brother of a woman government official.

The official, posted with the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, has accused her brother, his wife, and his in-laws of breaking into her locked house in Arera Hills and taking away valuables. The Arera Hills police registered the case on Saturday night after receiving the court’s order.

According to SI Rajesh Tiwari, the complainant Vinita Prajapati (38) , posted with the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, used to reside at Gwal Mohalla in Roshanpura before she was transferred to Indore in July 2019.

During her posting in Indore, Prajapati had kept her Bhopal house locked while visiting occasionally for maintenance. During the Covid pandemic she stopped visiting the house.

In her police complaint she stated that on May 22, 2021, upon returning she found her house lock broken and her brother Ajay Prajapati, his wife Sarita, along with Lali Bai and Sharda residing there. Upon checking, she found her gold and silver jewellery, a TV, cooler, and important documents missing from the house, while some of the articles were damaged. After her court petition, an FIR was lodged for criminal breach of trust, conspiracy, and house trespass.