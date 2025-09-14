Shocker! Elder Brother Kills Younger After Being Stopped From Drinking Alcohol In MP's Bhind | Representative Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 57-year-old man allegedly stabbed his younger brother to death following a quarrel over alcohol consumption in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Saturday.

The incident took place in Jaitpura Madhi village of Raun police station area of ​​the district. According to reports 57-year-old Udayveer Rajawat was drinking at home when his younger brother, Jagveer Singh, confronted him and asked him to stop.

The altercation escalated and the enraged elder brother attacked Jagveer with a knife, stabbing him twice in the chest and stomach. Jagveer died on the spot. Udayveer then fled.

Police investigation revealed that the family initially wanted to hide the information about the incident. But as soon as the police got a clue, the body was taken into custody and post-mortem was done.

According to the police, Jagveer’s wife is battling cancer, while his children live in Delhi. The family has four brothers in total. At the time of the incident, several women were present in the house but remained silent. It is also suspected that the accused’s wife tried to save him.

A case of murder has been registered. Raun police station in-charge stated that search operations are underway to trace Udayveer, and he will be arrested soon.