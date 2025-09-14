Rickshaw Driver Slaps Passenger In Front Of Police In Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur; Video Goes Viral | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a rickshaw driver slapping a passenger in front of Dial-112 police is going viral on social media.

The video is said to emerge from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district at Chhatrasal Square late Friday night, after an argument over fare.

The entire incident was captured in a video, which is doing rounds on social media on Sunday.

According to information, the passenger was identified as Keshu Chaurasia, a resident of Devi Road.

#WATCH | Rickshaw Driver Hits Passenger In Front Of Police In #MadhyaPradesh's Chhatarpur; Video Goes Viral #MPNews pic.twitter.com/6WxyU58xDx — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 14, 2025

He was returning home from a private hospital near the bus stand. He said he hired a rickshaw for ₹30, but the driver stopped at Chhatrasal Square and refused to take him home.

When Keshu objected, a heated argument broke out between the two. The driver allegedly slapped him and called his friends to beat him up.

Meanwhile, a Dial-112 police patrol was nearby. The video shows the rickshaw driver slapping the passenger and later police arriving, intervening and dispersing the crowd.

However, no case was registered as the passenger did not file a formal complaint. Police said they dropped him home safely.

Keshu later said he had gone to the hospital as his sister-in-law had delivered twins who did not survive and while returning home he was assaulted over the fare dispute.

City Kotwali police station in-charge Arvind Dangi confirmed that no complaint has been filed so far but assured that action will be taken based on the investigation.