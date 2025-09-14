 Reward Raised To ₹30K To Catch Escaped Prisoner Who Fled From District Hospital Ward In MP’s Chhatarpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 06:17 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The reward for capturing Ravindra Singh Parihar, the prisoner who escaped from the district hospital’s prisoner ward in Chhatarpur two days ago, has now been increased from ₹10,000 to ₹30,000 on Sunday.

Earlier, SP Agam Jain had declared a reward of ₹10,000.

Sagar Range IG Himani Khanna announced the higher reward to speed up the search and encourage public help in catching the accused.

Ravindra Singh Parihar escaped late at night by taking the key from a police officer’s pocket. He locked the ward from outside, took the officer’s rifle, and fled the place. The accused is already involved in several serious crimes, including firing at police personnel.

A special investigation team (SIT) of 25 members has been formed to track the escaped prisoner.

Police teams are actively searching different locations and reviewing CCTV footage from the hospital and nearby areas.

Authorities said they have received important clues in the case and are working quickly to arrest Ravindra Singh.

The public is also urged to share any useful information that could help the police capture the accused without delay.

