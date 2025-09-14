StandforVoiceless: 2.5 Km Protest March Held In Bhopal To Demand Action Against Animal Cruelty; All Details Here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A protest march started in Bhopal today, on Sunday, to raise awareness about the protection of animals and the increasing cruelty against them.

The protest began at 2:30 PM from Prakash Taran Pushkar, Tulsi Nagar, Bhopal, and was scheduled to end at DB City Mall, MP Nagar, Bhopal.

The march was organised to demand strong actions against illegal activities harming animals and to call for important changes in the Animal Cruelty Act of 1960.

The march focuses on several important issues, including the unnatural death of 37 tigers in just 8 months in Madhya Pradesh.

Activists and animal lovers participating in the march aim to highlight the growing rate of cruelty and the illegal slaughter of cows in the state.

The protest also calls for an amendment in the Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act, aiming to make the law stricter and more effective in saving animals from harm.

Many participants carried banners and posters to spread the message of compassion and justice for animals.

Organisers of the march have invited everyone who cares for animal welfare to join and support the movement under the hashtag #StandforVoiceless.

They also asked people not to ignore the cruelty happening around and to raise their voices for the voiceless beings.