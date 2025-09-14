1300 Acres In PM Mitra Park Allotted To 91 Firms: CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said around 1300 acre of land in PM Mitra Park, Dhar district, has been allotted to 91 prominent companies.

These firms have submitted investment proposals worth over Rs 20,000 crore. Once the project is completed, it is expected to generate employment for about 3 lakh people.

He said that even before the foundation stone ceremony of the park, around 114 textile companies had proposed investments exceeding Rs 23,000 crore. Several companies allotted land have come forward with substantial investment plans.

Vardhman Textiles Limited plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore to set up a unit on 190 acres, while AB Cotspin India Limited will invest Rs 1,300 crore for a unit on 45 acres. Trident Company intends to invest Rs 4,881 crore on 180 acres.

These investments will support creation of a complete production chain for yarn, fabric and garments in the state. Out of the total 2,158-acre area of PM Mitra Park, 1,300 acres have already been allocated.

Park progress

Land allotted: 1300 acres of PM Mitra Park, Dhar, given to 91 companies.

Investment: Over Rs 20,000 crore proposed by these firms; Rs 23,000 crore from 114 companies even before the foundation stone event.

Major players: Vardhman Textiles (Rs 2,000cr on 190 acres), AB Cotspin (Rs 1,300cr on 45 acres), Trident (Rs 4,881cr on 180 acres).

Jobs & industry: Project expected to create 3 lakh jobs and strengthen yarn, fabric and garment production.