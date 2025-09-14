'Shri Krishna Pathey Being Developed,' Says CM Mohan Yadav In Patna |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav stated that Madhya Pradesh government was developing Shri Krishna Pathey at the places associated with Lord Krishna. He was addressing the cultural convention held on the ideology of Lord Krishna in Patna on Sunday.

“Through the medium of over 300 Sandipni Schools, Gurukul teaching system is being promoted. Our government is treading the path shown by Lord Krishna,” he said.

Patliputra (Patna) and Ujjaini (Ujjain) are the two oldest cities, he added. He shed light on rich Indian culture and invited Bihar residents to MP to see the places connected with Lord Krishna.

Yadav said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, timely changes had been made in many laws of the country as this was the need of the hour. He said that the blindfold on the eyes of the Goddess of Justice had now been removed.

Earlier, during an event Yadav emphasised the vital role of saints, sages and spiritual leaders in maintaining social discipline and preserving India’s cultural ethos.

The Chief Minister received blessings from Acharya Vishwaratna Sagar, who praised his leadership for fostering growth with simplicity and inclusiveness.