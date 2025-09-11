 Bhopal: Con-Women Cheat Six Of ₹3.70 Lakh Promising AIIMS Jobs; Accused On The Run
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Con-Women Cheat Six Of ₹3.70 Lakh Promising AIIMS Jobs; Accused On The Run

Bhopal: Con-Women Cheat Six Of ₹3.70 Lakh Promising AIIMS Jobs; Accused On The Run

To make the scheme appear genuine, they even handed over security guard uniforms

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 11:30 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: 2 Women Lose Over ₹29 Lakh In Elaborate Digital Arrest Scams | File Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bag Sewania police on Thursday registered a case against two con-women, identified as Rehana Bi and Rubina Bi, for allegedly duping at least six people of Rs 3.70 lakh by promising them jobs as security guards at AIIMS Bhopal.

Police officials said the accused lured victims by claiming strong connections with the hospital’s security department. Rehana would convince people that she had direct access to the security in-charge, while Rubina collected money.

To make the scheme appear genuine, they even handed over security guard uniforms to some victims after taking the amount.

Read Also
Bhopal: Body Of Retired Cop Found In Pit, Murder Suspected; Mobile Phone, Wallet And Motorcycle Keys...
article-image

The fraud came to light when Devendra Kumar, one of the victims, filed a complaint stating that in January he had paid Rs 50,000 to the duo, but he was still to be appointed. Following his report, other victims also approached the police with similar allegations.

FPJ Shorts
Massive ₹12 Crore Fraud Unearthed In Goregaon Patra Chawl Tenancy Scam: HDIL Official, Developers Booked
Massive ₹12 Crore Fraud Unearthed In Goregaon Patra Chawl Tenancy Scam: HDIL Official, Developers Booked
Mumbai Crime: 4 Armed Men Rob Angadia Employee Of ₹2.70 Crore In Daring Girgaum Heist; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 4 Armed Men Rob Angadia Employee Of ₹2.70 Crore In Daring Girgaum Heist; Case Registered
Mumbai News: NCB Confirms Attachment Of ₹10.07 Crore Assets Of International Drug Kingpin Navin Chichkar
Mumbai News: NCB Confirms Attachment Of ₹10.07 Crore Assets Of International Drug Kingpin Navin Chichkar
Central Railway To Operate 14.5-Hour Traffic & Power Block On Harbour Line Between Vadala Road & Mankhurd From September 13–14
Central Railway To Operate 14.5-Hour Traffic & Power Block On Harbour Line Between Vadala Road & Mankhurd From September 13–14

Sub-Inspector Veermani Pandey, investigating officer in the case said that both women are residents of Govindpura locality. They would assure people of immediate employment, but once the money was paid, they used to linger on and avoided the victims.

Police is tracing their whereabouts, he added. Police is also verifying whether more people have fallen prey to the fraudulent racket.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajgarh Man Among 5 Nabbed In ‘Khilafat’ Terror Plot Linked To Pakistan

Rajgarh Man Among 5 Nabbed In ‘Khilafat’ Terror Plot Linked To Pakistan

Customs Recover ₹14 Crore Duty In Som Distilleries Probe After Searches At Multiple Sites In MP

Customs Recover ₹14 Crore Duty In Som Distilleries Probe After Searches At Multiple Sites In MP

Bhopal: Cops Knock In 10 Min After Woman Posts Fake Suicide Video To Scare Husband; Meta’s...

Bhopal: Cops Knock In 10 Min After Woman Posts Fake Suicide Video To Scare Husband; Meta’s...

Bhopal: Con-Women Cheat Six Of ₹3.70 Lakh Promising AIIMS Jobs; Accused On The Run

Bhopal: Con-Women Cheat Six Of ₹3.70 Lakh Promising AIIMS Jobs; Accused On The Run

Blaze At Bhopal Commissioner’s Office After Elderly Man Hits Electric Board; No Casualty, Three...

Blaze At Bhopal Commissioner’s Office After Elderly Man Hits Electric Board; No Casualty, Three...