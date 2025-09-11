Bhopal: Con-Women Cheat Six Of ₹3.70 Lakh Promising AIIMS Jobs; Accused On The Run

Maharashtra: 2 Women Lose Over ₹29 Lakh In Elaborate Digital Arrest Scams | File Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bag Sewania police on Thursday registered a case against two con-women, identified as Rehana Bi and Rubina Bi, for allegedly duping at least six people of Rs 3.70 lakh by promising them jobs as security guards at AIIMS Bhopal.

Police officials said the accused lured victims by claiming strong connections with the hospital’s security department. Rehana would convince people that she had direct access to the security in-charge, while Rubina collected money.

To make the scheme appear genuine, they even handed over security guard uniforms to some victims after taking the amount.

The fraud came to light when Devendra Kumar, one of the victims, filed a complaint stating that in January he had paid Rs 50,000 to the duo, but he was still to be appointed. Following his report, other victims also approached the police with similar allegations.

Sub-Inspector Veermani Pandey, investigating officer in the case said that both women are residents of Govindpura locality. They would assure people of immediate employment, but once the money was paid, they used to linger on and avoided the victims.

Police is tracing their whereabouts, he added. Police is also verifying whether more people have fallen prey to the fraudulent racket.