 Bhopal: Body Of Retired Cop Found In Pit, Murder Suspected; Mobile Phone, Wallet And Motorcycle Keys Missing
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Body Of Retired Cop Found In Pit, Murder Suspected; Mobile Phone, Wallet And Motorcycle Keys Missing

Bhopal: Body Of Retired Cop Found In Pit, Murder Suspected; Mobile Phone, Wallet And Motorcycle Keys Missing

Deceased left home with his motorcycle but did not return and his mobile phone was switched off

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Body Of Retired Cop Found In Pit, Murder Suspected; Mobile Phone, Wallet And Motorcycle Keys Missing | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A retired policeman from the Special Armed Force (SAF) was found dead in a pit under Bhanpur Bridge on Wednesday late evening raising suspicions of foul play. The body was discovered in a ditch-like pit with his motorcycle lying nearby.

Police officials said the deceased has been identified as 64-year-old Sardar Amarjeet Singh, a resident of Lambakheda in Eintkhedi area. Singh had retired from SAF and was reported missing by his family on Tuesday.

His son, Dharmendra, had lodged a missing complaint at Eintkhedi police station, stating that his father left home with his motorcycle but did not return. His mobile phone was switched off.

Read Also
Sacked, BJP Yuva Morcha's Ex-General Secretary Attempts Suicide After His Intimate Video With...
article-image

Police reached the spot after receiving information from locals and identified the deceased through the motorcycle’s registration number.

FPJ Shorts
Massive ₹12 Crore Fraud Unearthed In Goregaon Patra Chawl Tenancy Scam: HDIL Official, Developers Booked
Massive ₹12 Crore Fraud Unearthed In Goregaon Patra Chawl Tenancy Scam: HDIL Official, Developers Booked
Mumbai Crime: 4 Armed Men Rob Angadia Employee Of ₹2.70 Crore In Daring Girgaum Heist; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 4 Armed Men Rob Angadia Employee Of ₹2.70 Crore In Daring Girgaum Heist; Case Registered
Mumbai News: NCB Confirms Attachment Of ₹10.07 Crore Assets Of International Drug Kingpin Navin Chichkar
Mumbai News: NCB Confirms Attachment Of ₹10.07 Crore Assets Of International Drug Kingpin Navin Chichkar
Central Railway To Operate 14.5-Hour Traffic & Power Block On Harbour Line Between Vadala Road & Mankhurd From September 13–14
Central Railway To Operate 14.5-Hour Traffic & Power Block On Harbour Line Between Vadala Road & Mankhurd From September 13–14

While the cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem, investigators noted that Singh’s mobile phone, wallet, and motorcycle keys were missing from the site, making the circumstances suspicious.

“We have registered a case and started an investigation. The exact reason of death will be clear only after the postmortem report,” said Chhola Mandir police station in-charge Saraswati Tiwari.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Con-Women Cheat Six Of ₹3.70 Lakh Promising AIIMS Jobs; Accused On The Run

Bhopal: Con-Women Cheat Six Of ₹3.70 Lakh Promising AIIMS Jobs; Accused On The Run

Blaze At Bhopal Commissioner’s Office After Elderly Man Hits Electric Board; No Casualty, Three...

Blaze At Bhopal Commissioner’s Office After Elderly Man Hits Electric Board; No Casualty, Three...

Bhopal: Body Of Retired Cop Found In Pit, Murder Suspected; Mobile Phone, Wallet And Motorcycle Keys...

Bhopal: Body Of Retired Cop Found In Pit, Murder Suspected; Mobile Phone, Wallet And Motorcycle Keys...

Bhopal: Notorious Criminal's Trail Uncovered; Sexually Exploited Divorcees, On Pretext Of Marriage...

Bhopal: Notorious Criminal's Trail Uncovered; Sexually Exploited Divorcees, On Pretext Of Marriage...

Property Details: Will MP's State Ministers Follow Their Central Counterparts?

Property Details: Will MP's State Ministers Follow Their Central Counterparts?