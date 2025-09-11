Bhopal: Body Of Retired Cop Found In Pit, Murder Suspected; Mobile Phone, Wallet And Motorcycle Keys Missing | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A retired policeman from the Special Armed Force (SAF) was found dead in a pit under Bhanpur Bridge on Wednesday late evening raising suspicions of foul play. The body was discovered in a ditch-like pit with his motorcycle lying nearby.

Police officials said the deceased has been identified as 64-year-old Sardar Amarjeet Singh, a resident of Lambakheda in Eintkhedi area. Singh had retired from SAF and was reported missing by his family on Tuesday.

His son, Dharmendra, had lodged a missing complaint at Eintkhedi police station, stating that his father left home with his motorcycle but did not return. His mobile phone was switched off.

Police reached the spot after receiving information from locals and identified the deceased through the motorcycle’s registration number.

While the cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem, investigators noted that Singh’s mobile phone, wallet, and motorcycle keys were missing from the site, making the circumstances suspicious.

“We have registered a case and started an investigation. The exact reason of death will be clear only after the postmortem report,” said Chhola Mandir police station in-charge Saraswati Tiwari.