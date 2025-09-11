Sacked, BJP Yuva Morcha's Ex-General Secretary Attempts Suicide After His Intimate Video With 'Fiancé' Gets Leaked

BJP Yuva Morcha's Former General Secretary Attempts Suicide After Obscene Video Surfaces |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Yuva Morcha's former general secretary Jeet Nisode allegedly attempted suicide in the capital, Bhopal, after his intimate video with a woman was leaked on social media.

As the video spread like wildfire, the party removed him from the position. Following which, he hanged himself but was rescued in time and rushed to the hospital.

He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city's Shahpura area. The doctor reported his condition to be critical.

Woman in video is Nishode's fiancé?

The woman seen in the video, apparently, claimed to be Nishode's fiancé. She accused Congress leaders for secretly recording the unmarried couple's private video. "Kuch Congress ke logo ne milkar mere aur mere hone wale pati ki niji video ko chori-chuppe record kar ke viral kiya hai."

She further accused Congress MLA Arif Masood, party worker Ankit Dubey of interfering with the police proceedings.

Congress slams BJP over morals

Earlier on Tuesday, an obscene video of the leader in a compromised position surfaced on the internet. After which, Congress questioned the BJP’s claims of upholding tradition and values.

Acting promptly upon it, the party has relieved BJP Yuva Morcha Mandal General Secretary Jeet of all responsibilities and removed him from the post.

BJP Yuva Morcha Arera Mandal President Abhishek Purohit issued the romoval notice of Jeet from the post as well as from the primary membership of the party.

The notice issued by the party, states that the image of the party has been tarnished due to your objectionable actions.