 Army Officer Dies Of Heart Attack In MP's Jabalpur; Body Found Seated In Parked Car
Army Officer Dies Of Heart Attack In MP's Jabalpur; Body Found Seated In Parked Car

Police said that initial investigations suggest a heart attack as the cause of death, but the exact reason will be confirmed after the post-mortem report.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 05:28 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An army man was found seated unconscious in his parked car, who died after his health suddenly worsened in Jabalpur on Wednesday morning.

According to information, major B. Vijay Kumar, who was serving as a doctor in the Military Hospital, was found in his car near Indian Coffee House in Sadar Bazaar around 11 AM.

Passersby noticed that he was sitting in the driver’s seat for a long time without moving. Suspecting something was wrong, they informed the police immediately.

The Cant police reached the spot and identified the vehicle as an army car. The man inside was Major Vijay Kumar. Army officials were informed, and Major Kumar was taken to the Military Hospital by ambulance, where doctors declared him dead.

Major Vijay Kumar was originally from Bangalore and lived in a government bungalow in the Military Hospital campus, Jabalpur.

He had come to Sadar Bazaar for some personal work when his health suddenly deteriorated.

Locals said the car door was open, and Major Kumar sat still for a long time, which raised suspicion and led people to inform the authorities.

Police are also reviewing CCTV footage nearby to understand the full situation. His body was sent for post-mortem late Wednesday night, and his family arrived from Bangalore on Thursday morning.

After completing the necessary formalities, the body was handed over to his family.

Major B. Vijay Kumar was known as a dedicated and respected army doctor.

