36-Year-Old Doctor Hangs Himself To Death In Bhopal Hotel; Police Suspect Recent Divorce As Reason

Doctor Found Hanging In Bhopal Hotel Room |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old doctor hanged himself to death in a hotel bathroom in Bhopal’s TT Nagar on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Dr. Sahan Kumar, a gynecologist originally from Karnataka.

According to initial reports, he allegedly used a red bedsheet to hang himself.

The tragic incident came to light when hotel staff noticed that the room's door remained locked till noon. They immediately informed the police under whose presence the body was discovered after the door was opened.

According to SI Raghavendra Singh Sikarwar, Dr. Kumar was currently practising at a hospital in Balaghat. He had travelled to Bhopal to attend a counselling session at the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council office.

However, before the meeting, he took his own life. The police suspect family related stress as a possible reason, as he had recently gone through a divorce.

The body was found hanging in the bathroom and no suicide note was recovered from the room.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

Police seized his belongings, including a bag containing two mobile phones and earphones. It is believed that he may have spoken to someone on a call before ending his life.

The police are examining call records and other details to determine the circumstances leading to the suicide. The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered.