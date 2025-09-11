Nyay Sangoshti 2025: 'Legal Awareness Is A Must For The Entire Society Irrespective Of Professions Or Degrees,' Says Judge Suneet Agrawal In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “While we practice law in courts, Nyay Chaupal helps do the same on the ground. They are our eyes and hands!” said Judge Suneet Agrawal (Secretary, District Legal Services Authority).

He added that legal awareness is a must for the entire society, irrespective of profession or degrees, especially among the youth, the future of India.

Vineet Kapoor (DIG, Community Police Wing, MP Police) added that it is the public’s duty to increase and also practice their legal knowledge. He raised a high salute to Nyay Chaupal survivor women who were “dedicated to aiding the legal system at the community level without any expectation of reward.”

These esteemed guests were speaking at “NyaySangoshti2025,” a legal awareness program held at Barkatullah University, Bhopal. The event was facilitated by Uday Social Development Society in convergence with the District Legal Services Authority. Other dignitaries who graced the event included B. M. Singh (District Legal Officer, DLSA) and Mona Purohit (Dean, Legal Department, Barkatullah University). More than 600 women, men, children, NSS and law students, and Srijan adolescents attended the event.

Lizy Thomas (Director, Uday Society) welcomed the guests and participants, and explained Uday’s initiative of Nyay Chaupal, a community-based legal aid cell run by domestic violence survivor women (Of the survivors, For the survivors, By the survivors).

She explained how, through a convergence model, Nyay Chaupal has been able to resolve more than 2,400 cases of domestic violence since June 2017 through joint counselling, consistent follow-up, referral to relevant government bodies like DLSA, and building gender-sensitive families and communities. The initiative has taken significant steps toward easy access to justice for the community.

The evening progressed with a few Srijan adolescents presenting a mime dance on gender inequality, patriarchy, and gender-based violence. Judge Agrawal also explained in detail the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987, and the processes to avail free legal aid if required. Heartfelt true stories of domestic violence survivors, and how they were empowered through Nyay Chaupal while also aiding other survivors, enthralled the audience.

Mona Purohit stated that only through critical thinking and respectful, honest conversation can a society journey from struggle to justice. She stated, “Awareness is to also wake up an awake person, not only a sleeping person.” Finally, she praised Uday’s efforts in raising self-belief and awareness in women, adding that justice is evergreen; it balances individual rights and social duty, and we all must respect it.