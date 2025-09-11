 35-Year-Old Man Dies, Brother Critically Injured After Speeding Car Hits Motorcycle
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal35-Year-Old Man Dies, Brother Critically Injured After Speeding Car Hits Motorcycle

35-Year-Old Man Dies, Brother Critically Injured After Speeding Car Hits Motorcycle

The accident took place when they were returning from a court hearing

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
35-Year-Old Man Dies, Brother Critically Injured After Speeding Car Hits Motorcycle |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident claimed the life of 35-year-old in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, as reported on Thursday.

According to information, an unknown speeding car hit two brothers riding a motorcycle, leaving them significantly injured.

Unfortunately, one of the brothers died during treatment.

The victims were reportedly identified as 35-year-old Irfan Khan, a resident of Sehore district.

FPJ Shorts
'3 Years, No Recruitment': TET 2022 Pass-Outs Protest Outside West Bengal Assembly, Demand Jobs
'3 Years, No Recruitment': TET 2022 Pass-Outs Protest Outside West Bengal Assembly, Demand Jobs
Navi Mumbai: Woman Molested By Drug Addicts In Vashi; Citizens Nab Accused
Navi Mumbai: Woman Molested By Drug Addicts In Vashi; Citizens Nab Accused
'Hooliganism, Dictatorship': AAP's Arvind Kejriwal As Farooq Abdullah Denied Permission To Meet Sanjay Singh In Srinagar
'Hooliganism, Dictatorship': AAP's Arvind Kejriwal As Farooq Abdullah Denied Permission To Meet Sanjay Singh In Srinagar
Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Stirs Controversy Over Promise To Rename Bengaluru's Shivaji Nagar Metro Station After St Mary
Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Stirs Controversy Over Promise To Rename Bengaluru's Shivaji Nagar Metro Station After St Mary

The other victim named Bhure sustained injuries and his condition remains critical at present.  

Read Also
Nyay Sangoshti 2025: 'Legal Awareness Is A Must For The Entire Society Irrespective Of Professions...
article-image

According to police sources, the incident happened in Jail Pahadi near Bhopal's old jail, when Irfan and his brother were returning home after attending a court hearing.

Irfan’s wife, a resident of Itkhedi in Bhopal, had filed a domestic violence case against him.

Both brothers had gone to court for the hearing and were returning towards their village Bijauri in Sehore when tragedy struck.

Read Also
4 Chhatarpur Families Caught In Nepal, Urge PM Narendra Modi For Safe Return
article-image

Eyewitnesses reported that as the bike descended from the old jail road, a speeding car rammed into it which caused both riders to fall on the road.

They were rushed to Hamidia Hospital, where Irfan died late at night during treatment. His brother Bhure’s condition, initially said to be minor, was later reported as critical.

The driver of the unidentified car fled the spot after the accident.

Arera Hills police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the vehicle and its driver.

After the post-mortem on Thursday morning, Irfan’s body was handed over to the family.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Traffic Police Dragged Over 10 Meter On Car Bonnet While Trying To Stop Minor Driver In MP's...

VIDEO: Traffic Police Dragged Over 10 Meter On Car Bonnet While Trying To Stop Minor Driver In MP's...

36-Year-Old Doctor Hangs Himself To Death In Bhopal Hotel; Police Suspect Recent Divorce As Reason

36-Year-Old Doctor Hangs Himself To Death In Bhopal Hotel; Police Suspect Recent Divorce As Reason

35-Year-Old Man Dies, Brother Critically Injured After Speeding Car Hits Motorcycle

35-Year-Old Man Dies, Brother Critically Injured After Speeding Car Hits Motorcycle

WATCH: 'Our Youth Must Create Jobs,' Says CM Mohan Yadav Distributing Scooters To Over 7k...

WATCH: 'Our Youth Must Create Jobs,' Says CM Mohan Yadav Distributing Scooters To Over 7k...

Nyay Sangoshti 2025: 'Legal Awareness Is A Must For The Entire Society Irrespective Of Professions...

Nyay Sangoshti 2025: 'Legal Awareness Is A Must For The Entire Society Irrespective Of Professions...