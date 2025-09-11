35-Year-Old Man Dies, Brother Critically Injured After Speeding Car Hits Motorcycle |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident claimed the life of 35-year-old in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, as reported on Thursday.

According to information, an unknown speeding car hit two brothers riding a motorcycle, leaving them significantly injured.

Unfortunately, one of the brothers died during treatment.

The victims were reportedly identified as 35-year-old Irfan Khan, a resident of Sehore district.

The other victim named Bhure sustained injuries and his condition remains critical at present.

According to police sources, the incident happened in Jail Pahadi near Bhopal's old jail, when Irfan and his brother were returning home after attending a court hearing.

Irfan’s wife, a resident of Itkhedi in Bhopal, had filed a domestic violence case against him.

Both brothers had gone to court for the hearing and were returning towards their village Bijauri in Sehore when tragedy struck.

Eyewitnesses reported that as the bike descended from the old jail road, a speeding car rammed into it which caused both riders to fall on the road.

They were rushed to Hamidia Hospital, where Irfan died late at night during treatment. His brother Bhure’s condition, initially said to be minor, was later reported as critical.

The driver of the unidentified car fled the spot after the accident.

Arera Hills police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the vehicle and its driver.

After the post-mortem on Thursday morning, Irfan’s body was handed over to the family.