 Madhya Pradesh: Road Collapse in Gwalior Near Scindia Palace; Sparks Public Outrage
The incident is the latest in a series of road cave-ins across the city

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 11:44 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The city witnessed yet another major road collapse on Friday afternoon at Nadi Gate crossing, near the historic Scindia Palace, further exposing the fragile condition of civic infrastructure.

A massive crater suddenly appeared on the road, measuring nearly 15 feet deep and 4 feet wide. The gaping hole revealed a tunnel-like structure beneath the surface, which locals speculated could either be part of an old drainage system or a former route of the Swarnarekha river.

The incident is the latest in a series of road cave-ins across the city, raising serious questions about the quality of work carried out under the ambitious ‘Amrit Project’.

Residents expressed anger, accusing the Municipal Corporation of negligence and patchwork repairs instead of long-term solutions. “Every monsoon, the roads break down in the same manner. Authorities only come, inspect, and leave. Nothing changes,” said a commuter stuck near the spot.

Traffic movement was disrupted for hours, and locals placed temporary barriers to alert passing vehicles. Similar collapses have also been reported in areas such as Chetakpuri, further fueling public frustration.

Citizens are now demanding a thorough technical investigation and durable repair work. They warned that repeated inaction could lead to accidents and a potential tragedy in the heart of the city.

