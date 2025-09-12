Bhopal Police Initiative: Reflective Belts For Cattle To Prevent Road Accidents

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a unique initiative to enhance safety of commuters on roads and highways, police in the state capital have stepped beyond their routine law-and-order duties and turned their attention to protecting both people and animals.

The Katara Hills police have launched a campaign to place reflective belts around the necks of stray cattle in order to reduce road accidents caused by collisions during the night.

The initiative is being spearheaded by Katara Hills police station incharge inspector Sunil Dubey, who, along with his team and local residents, is actively working on the streets to tie reflective belts on cows, bulls, and other stray animals.

According to area residents, the campaign was a much-needed step and widely appreciated by the community. They believe it will significantly reduce frequent accidents and save lives of human and animals.

About 500 reflective belts have been procured for the campaign, funded collectively by police personnel and local social workers. So far, nearly 100 cattle have already been equipped with these belts.

During monsoon season, cattle often sit or wander on roads leading to frequent accidents. These incidents not only harm the animals but also pose serious risks to motorists.

The officer revealed that just two days ago, two accidents involving cows deeply affected him while motivating him to find a solution than simply registering cases. “Filing cases against cattle owners do not prevent accidents. But putting reflective belts on animals makes them visible at night and offers real protection,” Dubey said.

The campaign aims to cover the entire police station jurisdiction, with 500 belts being tied to cattle. The inspector also urged citizens to drive cautiously, especially on empty roads, and to always wear seat belts and helmets.