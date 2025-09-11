 Bhopal: Notorious Criminal's Trail Uncovered; Sexually Exploited Divorcees, On Pretext Of Marriage Across Several States
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Notorious Criminal's Trail Uncovered; Sexually Exploited Divorcees, On Pretext Of Marriage Across Several States

Bhopal: Notorious Criminal's Trail Uncovered; Sexually Exploited Divorcees, On Pretext Of Marriage Across Several States

Accused faces more half a dozen fraud cases registered across several states

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Notorious Criminal's Trail Uncovered; Sexually Exploited Divorcees, On Pretext Of Marriage Across Several States | Free Pik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police have uncovered shocking details in the case of Avinash Prajapati, arrested last week for sexually exploiting two divorced women under the pretext of marriage.

Investigations revealed that Prajapati, a repeat offender, lured the victims—both employed in private firms—through a matrimonial website using a fake profile.

He allegedly promised marriage, established physical relationships, secretly recorded videos, and later used them to blackmail the women. His second wife, Chandrika Jaiswal, is believed to be complicit and is currently absconding with their infant.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Centre To Focus On Health Department Schemes During PM’s Visit; PM Mitra Park Is...
article-image

Originally from Narsinghpur, Prajapati moved to Bhopal around 18 months ago, living in Rohit Nagar, Shahpura, and later in Pragati Garden Colony. He had divorced his first wife, with whom he has a son, and has a child with Chandrika.

FPJ Shorts
NeoLiv Expands Into MMR With 47-Acre Development Project In Khopoli
NeoLiv Expands Into MMR With 47-Acre Development Project In Khopoli
India’s First Digital Dashboard For Coastal Cleanup Launched In Mumbai
India’s First Digital Dashboard For Coastal Cleanup Launched In Mumbai
Massive ₹12 Crore Fraud Unearthed In Goregaon Patra Chawl Tenancy Scam: HDIL Official, Developers Booked
Massive ₹12 Crore Fraud Unearthed In Goregaon Patra Chawl Tenancy Scam: HDIL Official, Developers Booked
Mumbai Crime: 4 Armed Men Rob Angadia Employee Of ₹2.70 Crore In Daring Girgaum Heist; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 4 Armed Men Rob Angadia Employee Of ₹2.70 Crore In Daring Girgaum Heist; Case Registered

Police records show he has faced fraud cases in Chandigarh, Jhansi, Sagar, and other locations, involving activities such as selling iron rods, creating fake apps, and duping investors, allegedly swindling several crores.

Authorities are also contacting his first wife, who had lodged harassment and domestic abuse complaints. More victims may emerge as investigations continue. Prajapati remains in custody, while efforts to trace Chandrika Jaiswal are ongoing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajgarh Man Among 5 Nabbed In ‘Khilafat’ Terror Plot Linked To Pakistan

Rajgarh Man Among 5 Nabbed In ‘Khilafat’ Terror Plot Linked To Pakistan

Customs Recover ₹14 Crore Duty In Som Distilleries Probe After Searches At Multiple Sites In MP

Customs Recover ₹14 Crore Duty In Som Distilleries Probe After Searches At Multiple Sites In MP

Bhopal: Cops Knock In 10 Min After Woman Posts Fake Suicide Video To Scare Husband; Meta’s...

Bhopal: Cops Knock In 10 Min After Woman Posts Fake Suicide Video To Scare Husband; Meta’s...

Bhopal: Con-Women Cheat Six Of ₹3.70 Lakh Promising AIIMS Jobs; Accused On The Run

Bhopal: Con-Women Cheat Six Of ₹3.70 Lakh Promising AIIMS Jobs; Accused On The Run

Blaze At Bhopal Commissioner’s Office After Elderly Man Hits Electric Board; No Casualty, Three...

Blaze At Bhopal Commissioner’s Office After Elderly Man Hits Electric Board; No Casualty, Three...