Bhopal: Notorious Criminal's Trail Uncovered; Sexually Exploited Divorcees, On Pretext Of Marriage Across Several States

Madhya Pradesh: Notorious Criminal's Trail Uncovered; Sexually Exploited Divorcees, On Pretext Of Marriage Across Several States

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police have uncovered shocking details in the case of Avinash Prajapati, arrested last week for sexually exploiting two divorced women under the pretext of marriage.

Investigations revealed that Prajapati, a repeat offender, lured the victims—both employed in private firms—through a matrimonial website using a fake profile.

He allegedly promised marriage, established physical relationships, secretly recorded videos, and later used them to blackmail the women. His second wife, Chandrika Jaiswal, is believed to be complicit and is currently absconding with their infant.

Originally from Narsinghpur, Prajapati moved to Bhopal around 18 months ago, living in Rohit Nagar, Shahpura, and later in Pragati Garden Colony. He had divorced his first wife, with whom he has a son, and has a child with Chandrika.

Police records show he has faced fraud cases in Chandigarh, Jhansi, Sagar, and other locations, involving activities such as selling iron rods, creating fake apps, and duping investors, allegedly swindling several crores.

Authorities are also contacting his first wife, who had lodged harassment and domestic abuse complaints. More victims may emerge as investigations continue. Prajapati remains in custody, while efforts to trace Chandrika Jaiswal are ongoing.