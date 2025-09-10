 Man Caught With MD Drugs In MP's Indore
He was caught by the crime branch near Super Corridor

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 11:01 PM IST
Man Caught With MD Drugs In MP's Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested a man with MD drugs worth lakhs of rupees. The accused was allegedly trying to supply the drugs to someone when he was caught.

His bike was also seized by the crime branch. The police recovered about 61 grams of brown sugar and his bike all worth around Rs 12 lakh from him.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that senior officials have instructed that strict action be taken against drug suppliers/peddlers in the city.

Following these orders, the crime branch has been collecting secret intelligence and taking continuous action against those involved in the trade of illegal drugs.

The team received information that a man would reach Tigriya Badshah Road near Super Corridor to supply MD drugs to someone. Acting on the information, the team reached the spot and caught a man matching the description. On questioning, he identified himself as Sameer Shah, a resident of Chandan Nagar area of the city.

In the initial investigation, the accused allegedly confessed that he was buying drugs at cheaper rates and selling them at high prices to addicts to make quick money. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 8/22 of the NDPS Act.  

Woman caught with brown sugar

Police arrested a woman with brown sugar worth Rs 24,000 in the Azad Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. Police station in charge Tilak Karole said that while searching fo suspects and antisocial elements in the area, the police team spotted a woman, who tried to flee, and caught her.

About 24 grams of drugs were recovered from her. A case was registered against her and further investigations are on.    

