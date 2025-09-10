Teacher Refuses To Pay Bribe, Exposes School Principal In Indore's Sanwer |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Lokayukta Indore team caught the principal of Utkrisht Balak Higher Secondary School, Sanwer, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 on Wednesday afternoon.

The accused, principal Manisha Pahariya, had allegedly demanded Rs 1,000 per file to process two official documents. According to inspector Renu Agarwal from Lokayukta Indore, the bribe was solicited from a Class-1 teacher posted at Mandal School in village Kachaliya, near Sanwer.

The teacher had recently completed a three-year tenure and needed official formatting of his appointment file—a routine procedure that became a source of exploitation.

The teacher had first approached the superintendent of police with a formal complaint in January. Following months of verification and planning, the trap was executed on Wednesday under the leadership of Mahir Goyal and his associate.

As the transaction took place, the Lokayukta team sprang into action and arrested Pahariya on the spot. Her mobile phones and relevant documents have been seized as evidence and action will be takne against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Burhanpur sub engineer caught taking Rs 12,000 bribe for project evaluation

In another major action against corruption, the Indore unit of Lokayukta, under the directives of Director General Yogesh Deshmukh, caught sub engineer Mahendra Kothari of Janpad Panchayat Khaknar, Burhanpur, red-handed.

Complainant Raju Waghmare, a contractor from village Devarimal, had alleged that Kothari demanded Rs 20,000 to submit evaluation reports for a completed gateway project worth Rs 5 lakh.

Following verification, a trap team was constituted and Kothari was caught red-handed accepting Rs 12,000. The Lokayukta team seized the bribe money and initiated proceedings. This case highlights the strict stance against corruption in public works.