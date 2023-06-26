Bhopal: Home Min Narottam Mishra Inspects Motilal Nehru Stadium Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

Motilal Nehru Stadium |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP leaders, on Monday, thronged city's Motilal Nehru Stadium to inspect the arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme to be held tomorrow.

Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishr inspected the stadium during morning hours. He spoke to party workers and inquired about various things related to the programme arrangement.

Speaking to media, as many as 2900 booth workers across 501 Lok Sabha seats of the country will attend Monday's programme, where PM will interact with them.

'Palpable', Mishra On PM Modi's USA Visit

Talking about the grand respect received by PM during his foreign tour including that of America, he said that it is palpable that India is moving on the path to become the World Leader. When this report was filed, BJP State President VD Sharma was about to reach the venue to inspect the arrangements.