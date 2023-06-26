 Bhopal: Home Min Narottam Mishra Inspects Motilal Nehru Stadium Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Home Min Narottam Mishra Inspects Motilal Nehru Stadium Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

Bhopal: Home Min Narottam Mishra Inspects Motilal Nehru Stadium Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

Speaking to media, he said 2900 booth workers across 501 Lok Sabha seats of the country will attend Monday's programme, where PM will interact with them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Motilal Nehru Stadium |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP leaders, on Monday, thronged city's Motilal Nehru Stadium to inspect the arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme to be held tomorrow.

Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishr inspected the stadium during morning hours. He spoke to party workers and inquired about various things related to the programme arrangement.

Speaking to media, as many as 2900 booth workers across 501 Lok Sabha seats of the country will attend Monday's programme, where PM will interact with them.

Read Also
Bhopal: PM Modi's Roadshow Cancelled Due To Heavy Rain Alert
article-image

'Palpable', Mishra On PM Modi's USA Visit

Talking about the grand respect received by PM during his foreign tour including that of America, he said that it is palpable that India is moving on the path to become the World Leader. When this report was filed, BJP State President VD Sharma was about to reach the venue to inspect the arrangements. 

Read Also
WATCH: Bhopal Roads Reel Under Heavy Traffic Jam Ahead Of Modi's Visit; Avoid These Routes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Home Min Narottam Mishra Inspects Motilal Nehru Stadium Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

Bhopal: Home Min Narottam Mishra Inspects Motilal Nehru Stadium Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

Bhopal: 'Disrespected', Another Scindia Supporter Rakesh Gupta Leaves BJP To Re-Join Congress In A...

Bhopal: 'Disrespected', Another Scindia Supporter Rakesh Gupta Leaves BJP To Re-Join Congress In A...

Bhopal: PM Modi's Roadshow Cancelled Due To Heavy Rain Alert

Bhopal: PM Modi's Roadshow Cancelled Due To Heavy Rain Alert

WATCH: Bhopal Roads Reel Under Heavy Traffic Jam Ahead Of Modi's Visit; Avoid These Routes

WATCH: Bhopal Roads Reel Under Heavy Traffic Jam Ahead Of Modi's Visit; Avoid These Routes

MP Weather Update: Monsoon Arrives, Heavy Rain Alert In Bhopal, Jabalpur & More

MP Weather Update: Monsoon Arrives, Heavy Rain Alert In Bhopal, Jabalpur & More