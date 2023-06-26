Bhopal: PM Modi's Roadshow Cancelled Due To Heavy Rain Alert

PM Narendra Modi | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow scheduled on June 27 in Bhopal, yet again, was cancelled.

The rally was called off due to heavy rain alert in the state capital.

The route of the roadshow was chalked out-- from Raj Bhawan to Police Control Room-- was all dotted with saffron flags and Modi's huge cut-outs.

Earlier on April 1, too, PM Modi's Bhopal rally was cancelled due red chit from the PMO (Prime Minister's Office).

Notably, this will be PM Modi's second Madhya Pradesh visit in three months as state gears for assembly elections due later this year.