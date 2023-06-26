WATCH: Bhopal Roads Reel Under Heavy Traffic Jam Ahead Of Modi's Visit; Avoid These Routes

Polytechnic Square | Pic by Mahesh Vishwakarma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state capital, on Monday, witnessed heavy traffic jam amid arrangements for PM Modi's visit scheduled tomorrow.

Commuters like office-goers and students suffered the most.

Prior to Modi's arrival, a rehearsal of his convoy was done from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station to Motilal Stadium on Monday, jamming the main roads of the city like Hoshangabad Road, VIP Road and Airport Roads among others.

Several vehicles were stuck in a jam that stretched upto nearly 1 km at Polytechnic Square.

Similarly, commuters struggled to pass through Link Road Number 1 and 2 due to heavy barricading as part of the PM Modi's convoy rehearsal.

Link Road No. 1 Blocked! |

Rani Kamlapati station road, too, has been reeling under since Sunday, as PM Modi is set to inaugurate Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat train on June 27. Platform number 1 was completely sealed and all trains scheduled here were shifted to another platforms for today and tomorrow.

Prabhat Square |

Road from Bogda bridge to Prabhat Square, too, was blocked as vehicles queued up on both sides of the road.