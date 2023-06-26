Madhya Pradesh: Ladli Sena To Come Up At Panchayat Level

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A conference of beneficiaries of public welfare schemes being run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and in the state was organised at the Bherulal Patidar Krishi Upaj Mandi premises in Dongargaon. Local MLA and Madhya Pradesh Government's Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur took part in the event. The chief guest was Dhar-Mhow MP Chhatar Singh Darbar. Indore District BJP president Dr Rajesh Sonkar and Indore District in-charge Tej Singh Sendhav were also present. A large number of women and men participated in the beneficiary conference.

Throwing light on public welfare schemes of Central and state governments, Dr Rajesh Sonkar said that the BJP government fulfils what it says. Now the Ladli Lakshmi Sena comprising of 21 sisters each will be formed at the panchayat level. Here they will be taught the tricks of using weapons, being self-dependent and ready for self-defence. Sunil Gehlot conducted the programme successfully. Gratitude was shown by district president Sardar Malviya.