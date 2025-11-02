 MP News: From Job Search To Entrepreneurship; Mamta Katija Opens Her Printing Press In Jhabua
MP News: From Job Search To Entrepreneurship; Mamta Katija Opens Her Printing Press In Jhabua

Despite her schooling, Mamta found it difficult to find work in her tribally dominated area. She made the decision to start her own printing press after noticing that there were no local printing services available for official events, weddings or other occasions.

Updated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 09:02 PM IST
MP News: From Job Search To Entrepreneurship; Mamta Katija Opens Her Printing Press In Jhabua

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): From a job seeker to a prosperous entrepreneur, Mamta Katija of Jhabua district has transformed her perseverance into success.

Despite her schooling, Mamta found it difficult to find work in her tribally dominated area. She made the decision to start her own printing press after noticing that there were no local printing services available for official events, weddings or other occasions.

She approached Madhya Pradesh Tribal Finance and Development Corporation, Jhabua office, with her business proposal. After proper guidance, officials advised her to avail of financial assistance under Bhagwan Birsa Munda Self-Employment Scheme. Her loan proposal of Rs 5 lakh was approved by Bank of Baroda, Devigarh branch.

Mamta established her printing press with this help, outfitting it with cutting-edge equipment and progressively increasing output. Her printing press now produces high-quality printed materials for local organisations and the surrounding communities.

With a monthly income of Rs 30k to Rs 35k, she has not only provided for her family financially but has also emerged as a symbol of Jhabua's female empowerment.

Madhya Pradesh Tribal Finance and Development Corporation has praised her accomplishment and promised to keep helping her in the future.

