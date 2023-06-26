Indore: Special Revenue Collection Camps For Convenience Of Taxpayers

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to provide the benefit of exemption on payment of advance property tax and water cess, Indore Municipal Corporation is organising special revenue collection camps on holidays for the convenience of the taxpayers. “Special camps were organised in colonies and townships on Sundays,” revenue in-charge Niranjan Singh Chauhan.

In the special camps, the tax payers can deposit their advance property tax and water cess and get rebate as per rules. “In the month of June, special camps are being organised at various places by the recovery staff of the revenue department of IMC. Cash counters of all zonal offices and headquarters will remain open even on holidays,” Chouhan said.

He appealed taxpayers to take advantage of exemption by depositing tax amount at the camps in advance. “The advance payers will also get an opportunity to win many prizes like car, Activa scooter, TV etc. through lucky draw,” he added.