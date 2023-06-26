Indore: City’s ‘Old Favourite’ Meghdoot Garden To Be Redeveloped

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Meghdoot garden, which was once the favourite spot to visit in the city, will be redeveloped by Indore Municipal Corporation. Municipal commissioner Harshika Singh on Sunday paid a visit to the garden which is lying in tatters.

During the inspection, additional commissioners Abhay Rajangaonkar, Abhishek Gehlot, superintending engineer Mahesh Sharma, executive engineers DR Lodhi and Sanjeev Shrivastava and others were present. Singh sought a work plan for cleaning and repairing the fountain, making a walking track, repairing paver blocks, cutting overgrown grass, prohibiting plastic items inside the garden, making it zero-waste facility, maintenance work of compost pit located in the garden, construction of approach road around the wall and necessary maintenance work of the garden and its beautification.

During the inspection, Singh, zonal officer of Zone No 5 Sudhir Gulve was found absent without any information and without any leave approval. The commissioner ordered for removing Gulve from the zone. Besides, Singh also issued instruction for suspending garden inspector Bansi Lal with immediate effect as the garden was not found clean at 7.30 am, as had been directed earlier. Singh said that it should be ensured that all gardens get cleaned before visitors arrive at the facilities.