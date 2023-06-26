Indore: Five-Year-Old Girl Killed After Being Hit By Tractor

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a five-year-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a recklessly driven tractor tanker in the Hira Nagar area on Saturday night. The girl along with her two sisters was playing outside the house when she was hit by the vehicle. The police have arrested the errant driver, who was in an inebriated condition and have started an investigation.

The incident took place in Scheme Number 113 near Kabitkhedi around 8 pm. The deceased has been identified as Ranu (5) daughter of Nandu Damor, a resident of Scheme Number 113. Ranu along with her two sisters was playing outside the house when a tractor tanker hit her. She received a head injury and was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Father Nandu informed media persons that he was not at home at the time of the incident. His brother-in-law (wife’s brother) saw a tractor being driven recklessly and tried to stop it as the girls were playing outside the house but failed in his efforts. Thereafter, he managed to pull two of the girls to safety but could not save Ranu from being hit. After the accident, the maternal and paternal uncle of the uncle of the victim chased the tractor and caught the errant driver who was in an inebriated condition.

He was later handed over to the police who are taking further action in the case. According to the investigating officer ASI Rajulal from the Hira Nagar police station, the tractor is a private one and the errant driver had come to fill the tanker with water.

Girl child dies under mysterious circumstances

In another incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl died under mysterious circumstances after she complained of fever in the Kanadiya area on Saturday night. According to the police, Vidya, daughter of Jeevan, a resident of Bicholi Mardana area was down with fever on Saturday night. Her mother told her son to bring medicine. The daughter took the medicine and fell asleep never to wake up. The mother, Leelabai said that she hails from Vidisha district and was working as domestic help in the city. She had given medicine to her daughter and when she did not wake up, the family members took her to the hospital where she died during treatment. The autopsy report is awaited to know the cause of death.