Tamil Nadu: One Dead, Minor Critical As Traveller Hits Father-Son Duo From Behind In Coimbatore; CCTV Video Surfaces

A tragic accident took place in Coimbatore on Sunday when a speeding tempo traveller hit a man and his son from behind. The man, identified as Zakir Hussain, 36, died while his son suffered critical injuries and is being treated in a hospital in the city.

KG Chavadi police have registered a case regarding the accident and are investigating the matter.

CCTV footage of the accident surfaced on the internet which shows the father-son duo getting crushed under the tempo traveller after it hit them from behind while they were on their bike.

The victims even got dragged for a few meters before the speeding vehicle came to a stop. Zakir Hussain can be seen getting swept from under the vehicle towards the middle of the road.

Hussain (36), who died on the spot, hailed from Gandhinagar, Ambarampalayam, Pollachi district. His injured son, 15-year-old Ajmala is a Class 10 student.

The father-son duo were going to seek guidance from a Kabaddi coach in Navakarai area of Coimbatore before sending Ajmala's kabaddi tournament in Trichy.

When Zakir Hussain, who was coming from Pollachi via Velandavalam, came near the KG Chavadi check post, a speeding car from the opposite side rammed into his two-wheeler.

Zakir Hussain was seriously injured when the two-wheeler was thrown from a height of about 10 feet and died on the spot.

Son Ajmal was in a critical state with severe injuries. When thrown, the two-wheeler fell on the front of the van coming from behind, shattering its windshield.

Locals come to victims' aid

Locals on the spot rushed to rescue the boy battling for his life and sent him to Coimbatore Government Hospital by ambulance.

The body of Zakir Hussain was sent for post-mortem. KG Chavadi police have registered a case and are investigating the whereabouts of the people who came in the car.

"One person named Zakir Hussain died and his minor son was injured after a traveller vehicle hit their two-wheeler from behind near the KG Chavadi check post today. KG Chavadi police have registered a case regarding the accident and are investigating the matter," Coimbatore Police said. (With ANI inputs)

