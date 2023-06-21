Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji Undergoes Bypass Surgery, Condition Stable

V Senthilbalaji, Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise | Photo: Twitter Image

Tamil Nadu Power Minister V Senthil Balaji underwent a Heart Coronary Artery Bypass surgery at Kauvery Hospital on Wednesday morning. The hospital officials shared an update on his health condition, stating that the minister's condition is stable after the operation. Four bypass grafts were placed and coronary revascularization was established during the operation, informed the hospital in a statement.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.