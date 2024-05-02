Kolkata: Woman Working At Raj Bhavan Levels Allegations Of Harassment Against WB Governor CV Ananda Bose

A lady working with Kolkata's Raj Bhavan has levelled allegations of harassment against West Bengal Governor Dr. CV Ananda Bose. She has also filed a complaint with Hare Street Police Station. According to reports, Police is looking into the complaint and the allegations.
The allegations against the West Bengal governor comes right ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to West Bengal where the Prime Minister will be addressing rallies for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Who Is CV Ananda Bose?
CV Ananda Bose is a 1977 batch (retired) IAS officer and he was appointed as the West Bengal Governor and has been serving as one since November 23, 2022.
